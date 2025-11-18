Game Preview: Vees vs Oil Kings

Published on November 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees host the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

It's Total Tuesday at the SOEC presented by Total Restoration. That means all single game tickets are 1/2 off in the entire building besides premium seating. TICKETS

The Vees (10-7-2-2) picked up a 3-2 road win in Tri-City last time out. Ethan Weber, Ryden Evers and Matteo Danis picked up the goals in the victory with AJ Reyelts stopping 26/28 shots he faced. Penticton sits in fourth in the Western Conference standings entering tonight's game.

The Oil Kings enter the game 17-4-1-1 on the year and in first place in the Eastern Conference. They have won eight straight games heading into tonight. Last time out they defeated the Vancouver Giants by a 7-4 score. Lukas Sawchyn led the way with a hat-trick in the victory.

Following tonight's game the Vees host the Vancouver Giants at the SOEC on Friday night at 7:00PM.

Vees Player to Watch: Brady Birnie: Birnie enters the game on a four game point streak with five assists in that span. He sits second on the team in assists with 16 just one behind Jacob Kvasnicka.

Fast Fact: AJ Reyelts sits third in the WHL in goals against average with a 2.39 this season.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the only matchup of the season between the Vees and Oil Kings. The Vees will travel to Edmonton next season as part of their biennial Alberta road trip.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 26 points (9g, 17a)

Ryden Evers- 23 points (12g, 11a)

Brady Birnie- 21 points (5g, 16a)

Brittan Alstead- 19 points (10g, 9a)

Matteo Danis- 16 points (8g, 8a)

Oil Kings

Lukas Sawchyn- 28 points (12g, 16a)

Miroslav Holinka- 28 points (10g, 18a)

Max Curran- 25 points (7g, 18a)







