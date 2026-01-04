Vees Win Fifth Straight

Spokane, WA - The Penticton Vees dominated from start to finish taking down the Chiefs in Spokane 5-1 on Saturday night.

The Vees climb to 20-9-4-3 on the season and sit in third in the West, just one point back of the Cougars for first in the BC Division with two games coming up against them Tuesday and Wednesday night in Prince George.

The Vees opened the scoring at 3:17 of the first period with Cameron Norrie deflecting home his second of the season on a point shot from Nolan Stevenson.

Penticton would add to their lead on a steal from Kash Alger-East who rifled home his first WHL goal to make the score 2-0.

The Chiefs would counter 53 seconds later on a high slot shot but the Vees struck again before the period ended with Ryden Evers deflecting home his 22nd of the season to make the score 3-1 after 20 minutes.

Jacob Kvasnicka scored his 16th of the season, shorthanded, dumping a puck over Spokane goaltender Carter Esler's shoulder to make it 4-1.

That was all the scoring in the second period. Kvasnicka would round out the scoring in the third period with his second of the night on a beautiful move to the net that he finished off on the backhand to make the final score 5-1.

The Vees went a perfect four-for-four on the penalty kill and goaltender Ethan McCallum stopped 37 of 38 shots he faced in the victory.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 31

Chiefs- 38

Scoring:

Vees- Cameron Norrie, Kash Alger-East, Jacob Kvasnicka (2), Ryden Evers

Chiefs- Rhett Sather

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/2

Chiefs- 0/4

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 37/38

Chiefs- Carter Esler - 26/31

Up Next: The Vees are on the road to take on the Prince George Cougars for back-to-back games starting Tuesday.

