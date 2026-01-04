Brown Completes Hat Trick with Game-Winner as Hawks Outlast Giants, 5-4

Published on January 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Nathan Brown recorded his first career WHL hat trick, capped by the game-winning goal, while Reed Brown scored his 13th of the season and Luke Christopherson notched his first WHL goal, as Portland skated away with a 5-4 victory on home ice.

Game #38: Portland (5) vs. Vancouver (4)

SOG: POR (39) - VAN (33)

PP: POR (1/3) - VAN (0/1)

Saves: Chase (29) - Pyne (34)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

VAN - Ty Halabura (20) from Cameron Schmidt and Jakob Oreskovic

POR - Reed Brown (13) from Luke Wilfley

POR - Nathan Brown (9) from Carter Sotheran

VAN - Cameron Schmidt (26) from Ryan Lin (shorthanded)

VAN - Cameron Schmidt (27) from Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk

POR - Nathan Brown (10) from Will McLaughlin

VAN - Jakob Oreskovic (8) from Cameron Schmidt and Ty Halaburda

POR - Luke Christopherson (1) from Ryan Miller and Jordan Duguay

POR - Nathan Brown (11) from Cameron Jacobson and Sam Spehar (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Giants wasted no time getting things going in Portland, breaking the ice just 3:43 into the opening frame as Ty Halaburda buried his 20th goal of the season to give the visitors an early lead. After trading chances at both ends, the Hawks evened the score at 8:22 when Luke Wilfley worked the puck along the near boards and found Reed Brown waiting at the back door, where he finished the play to make it 1-1.

Portland then grabbed its first lead of the night as Carter Sotheran sprung Nathan Brown into the rush. Brown cut into the offensive zone with speed and snapped a wrist shot past the glove of Kelton Pyne to put the Hawks ahead. Vancouver responded behind a pair of goals from Cameron Schmidt, reclaiming a 3-2 advantage heading into the second period.

The game grew increasingly physical in the middle frame, with both teams trading momentum. Portland tied things up at the 7:22 mark when Nathan Brown worked the puck down low and found a narrow opening, banking it off Pyne to knot the score at three. Just 66 seconds later, Jakob Oreskovic restored Vancouver's lead with his second point of the night, sending the Giants into the third period up 4-3.

Tension continued to build at the VMC, but the Hawks found an answer at 9:37 of the final frame. Rookie defenseman Luke Christopherson fired a shot from the blue line that snuck through traffic and trickled across the goal line for his first career WHL goal, leveling the game at four apiece. With 2:31 remaining and Portland on the power play, Cameron Jacobson let a point shot go toward the net, and Nathan Brown was stationed at the doorstep to pounce on the rebound. He buried his third goal of the night to complete his first WHL hat trick and lift the Hawks to a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Giants.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace tomorrow afternoon for the third and final game of the weekend, hosting the Wenatchee Wild for their second meeting in three days. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

-

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.