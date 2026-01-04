Broncos Get First Win of 2026 over Lethbridge

Published on January 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos grabbed their first win of the 2026 calendar year with an impressive 7-4 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday night at the InnovationPlex, snapping a 16-game losing streak. Swift Current also strengthened its hold on the season series, now leading Lethbridge 2-0-1. The Broncos came out flying in the first period, scoring three times in a dominant stretch midway through the frame. Brennan Brown opened the scoring at 11:01, finishing a play set up by Josh McGregor and Jayden Oleskiw. Just 1:40 later, Zach Pantelakis netted his 10th goal of the season with assists from Noah Kosick and Anthony Wilson, before Parker Rondeau made it 3-0 at 13:45 off feeds from Hudson Darby and Carter Moen.

Lethbridge pushed back in the second period, getting on the board early, but Swift Current continued to find answers. Sawyer Dingman restored the Broncos' cushion at 3:28, with Jaxen Gauchier and McGregor picking up assists, and Gauchier followed with what proved to be the game-winning goal at 10:39, set up by Dingman and Trae Wilke. The Hurricanes narrowed the gap with two quick goals later in the period, but momentum swung back in Swift Current's favor when Hudson Darby scored a key shorthanded insurance goal at 17:29 to close out the second.

The Hurricanes attempted to mount a comeback in the third period, but the Broncos held their ground and added to their lead. Kai Anderson scored at 9:51, but Broncos' Jayden Oleskiw put the game away with a breakaway goal at 13:42, assisted by Dingman. The teams finished nearly even in shots, with Swift Current holding a slight 25-24 edge, while both clubs went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Broncos also controlled the faceoff circle, winning draws 28-23. With the win, Swift Current improves to 9-26-2-0 on the season and will look to carry the momentum forward when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the InnovationPlex.







