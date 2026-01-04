Americans Win Seventh in a Row with 4-1 Victory in Victoria

Published on January 3, 2026

Tri-City Americans News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Tri-City Americans (20-13-2-0) carried their winning streak into the New Year, on the strength of two goals from Crew Martinson and 41 saves from Xavier Wendt, taking down the Victoria Royals (15-13-5-3) 4-1 Saturday night.

Tri-City opened the scoring in highlight reel fashion. Carter Kingerski chipped the puck toward the Royals net where Crew Martinson picked it up, stepped around a defenseman before sliding it in on the backhand past an outstretched Jake Pilon. The goal was Martinson's seventh of the year.

A few minutes later the Americans extended their lead with a milestone goal. Kingerski had the puck in the left faceoff circle and fired it toward the net where it snuck under the blocker of Pilon. The goal was Kingerski's first career WHL goal.

The Americans ended the period with the 2-0 lead but had to work through a penalty kill as Alexander Laing was given a four-minute double minor for high sticking with 2:33 left in the period.

Victoria came out of the gates strong to start period two, firing pucks on net from all angles. With the help of his goalposts, Xavier Wendt kept the 2-0 lead intact.

The Royals had a strong middle frame overall, heavily outshooting Tri-City 20-7 and eventually cutting into the lead. After a turnover near the Americans blue line, Ashton Brown skated down the right wing toward the goal line.

He then hooked the puck across the crease to Heath Nelson who tapped it home, cutting Tri-City's lead down to 2-1 with 2:48 left in the period. The Americans held their 2-1 advantage heading into the third period with the shots 29-13 Royals.

Victoria continued to pressure over the first half of the third, including a fifth power play, but Wendt stood tall to keep his team in the lead.

Despite all the pressure, it was the Americans scoring the game's next goal. Jaxen Adam took a pass at the left point and had room to skate in, letting go a wrist shot that was tipped by Martinson in front of the net, restoring the two-goal lead with 4:57 remaining.

Victoria pulled Pilon for the extra attacker, but the Americans were able to fend off the pressure before Connor Dale sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

The Americans and Royals meet again Sunday afternoon at 2:05.







