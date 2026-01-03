Warriors Looking to Rebound against Tigers

Published on January 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After falling last night 6-3 to the Medicine Hat Tigers, the Warriors and Tigers will bring their battle back to the Temple Gardens Centre tonight.

Last night, the Tigers got off to an early start, tallying two goals by the end of the first period. They added three more goals to put the Warriors down by five with less than four minutes remaining in the second period. Ethan Semeniuk, Landen McFadden, and Brady Ness tallied goals for the Warriors, but the team couldn't overcome the deficit.

Dylan Mingo made his WHL debut last night after Kyle Jones was removed from the game early in the second period. He made 24 saves on 26 shots for a .923 save percentage.

Brady Ness tallied his second goal of the season last night to mark the first multi-goal campaign of his career.

The Tigers lead the Eastern Division with a record of 26-6-3-2. They rank second in the WHL behind only the Everett Silvertips. Defenceman Bryce Pickford leads the team with 28 goals and 52 points through 35 games played.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm with doors opening at 5 pm. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or watch for free on Victory+.







