Spokane Chiefs Drop Back to .500 After Loss to Vees

Published on January 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs welcomed the Penticton Vees to town for the first time ever on Saturday night for the Jack In The Box Fan Appreciation Night. The Chiefs honored the best fans in the WHL with special prize giveaways throughout the game. Saturday also marked Pride Night, with several local Pride organizations offering information, resources, and giveaways on the concourse.

Penticton started the first period on the front foot, scoring at 3:17 from Norrie and 7:07 from Alger-East.

Defenseman Rhett Sather scored for Spokane at 7:50 to cut the deficit. Brody Gillespie found a driving Sather who pocketed his 7th of the season.

Ryden Evers tallied his 22nd goal of the season at 11:20, giving Penticton a 3-1 lead after the first.

The Chiefs would be held scoreless over the final 40 minutes with the visitors scoring one goal in each of the final two periods to win 5-1.

Spokane tallied 38 shots to just 31 for the Vees, went 0/2 on the power play, and 4/4 on the penalty kill.

The Chiefs will hit the road for three straight at Victoria on January 9th and 10th and then at Everett on the 16th. Catch every Spokane Chiefs game on Victory+ for FREE or listen at the home of the Chiefs 103.5 The Game.

Spokane returns to action at the Numerica Veterans Arena on Saturday, January 17th against the Moose Jaw Warriors for Gold Seal Plumbing Princess and Heroes Night.

