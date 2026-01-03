Game Preview: Game 38 AT Warriors

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two eastern conference clubs. Medicine Hat has won all three previous matchups. Bryce Pickford (5G, 3A) has led the team with eight points in three games against the Warriors.

2025-26 Season Series:

Moose Jaw 5 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Dec 12 2025) OT Medicine Hat 4 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Dec 5 2025) OT

Moose Jaw 3 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Jan 2 2026)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Moose Jaw 1 (Dec 13 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Oct 18 2024)

Moose Jaw 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Nov 9 2024) Moose Jaw 6 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 5 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Moose Jaw

26-6-3-2 14-18-3-1

Central - 1st East Div. - 4th

East - 1st East Conf. - 7th

League - 2nd League - 18th

Home - 14-1-1-1 Home - 8-10-2-0

Away - 12-5-2-1 Away - 6-8-1-1

Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 2-6-2-0

Streak - W14 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Moose Jaw

47-17-3-1 15-45-6-2

Central - 1st East Div. - 6th

East - 1st East Conf. - 11th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-21-2-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 6-24-4-0

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Moose Jaw

Power Play: 31.4% (2nd) Power Play: 27.7% (9th)

Penalty Kill: 80.6% (6th) Penalty Kill: 68.9% (20th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 on Friday, January 2nd in Co-op Place for the team's 14th consecutive win. Liam Ruck (1G, 1A) and Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) led the team with two points each. Jonas Woo, Cam Parr, Andrew Basha, and Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer stopped 16 of 19 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Bryce Pickford (52) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.67)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (28) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.898)

Assists - Markus Ruck (41) Wins - Jordan Switzer (16)

PIMs - Cam Parr (64) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+42)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 52 (4th)

Liam Ruck - 51 (5th)

Markus Ruck - 49 (T-7th)

Jonas Woo - 49 (T-7th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 28 (1st)

Assists Markus Ruck - 41 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 32 (T-7th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 12 (T-2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 24 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-4th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (1st)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-8th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 64 (6th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +42 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +40 (2nd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.67 (8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 16 (T-1st)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-9th)

Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-9th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Bryce Pickford 12 Game Point Streak - 28 Points

Jonas Woo 12 Game Point Streak - 26 Points

Liam Ruck 10 Game Point Streak - 25 Points

Kade Stengrim 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Noah Davidson 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Liam Ruck 6 Game Goal Streak - 8 Goals

Noah Davidson 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Jonas Woo 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Medicine Hat Tigers 14 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Liam Ruck 50 Career Assists 49 Career Assists

Liam Ruck 50 Career Goals 45 Career Goals

Riley Steen 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 24 Players - 14 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (8) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 W VS Seattle - Fri. Jan 9 7:00PM (MST)

@ Red Deer Rebels 8-0 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Jan 10 7:00PM (MST)

VS Red Deer Rebels 7-4 W @ Edmonton - Wed. Jan 14 7:00PM (MST)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1 W VS Edmonton - Fri. Jan 16 7:00PM (MST)

VS Brandon Wheat Kings 7-3 W VS Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 17 7:00PM (MST)







