Warriors Go 0-2-2-0 in Season Series with Medicine Hat Tigers

Published on January 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors fell in a Saturday night battle against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Medicine Hat controlled the season series against the Warriors with two overtime wins and two regulation wins.

The Tigers struck first just before the seven-minute mark of the first period with a goal from Liam Ruck. On a late power play following a hooking call to Kade Stengrim, Colt Carter evened the score with just 12 seconds to play in regulation.

In the second period, Cam Parr and Tyler Moss added goals during the second period. The Warriors had three power play opportunities in the middle frame to Medicine Hat's one opportunity.

In the final period of play, the Tigers had two opportunities on the man-advantage and were able to capitalize on one to bring them to a total of five goals.

Kyle Jones made 30 saves on 35 shots. Across the ice, Jordan Switzer made 19 saves on 20 shots. The Warriors went one for four on the power play and two for three on the penalty kill.

The Warriors hit the road this weekend for their trip into the US Division that kicks off against the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night. Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 9 pm Saskatchewan time. Catch all the action of the American road trip on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







