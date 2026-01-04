Conway Sets New Career High with 44 Saves in 6-0 Wild Loss at Everett Saturday

Published on January 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild's Cal Conway

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Evan Morud/Everett Silvertips) Wenatchee Wild's Cal Conway(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Evan Morud/Everett Silvertips)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Wenatchee Wild goaltender Cal Conway has a new single-game best following Saturday's Western Hockey League game at the Everett Silvertips.

Conway stopped 44 shots in Wenatchee's first road test of 2026, but the Silvertips overwhelmed the Wild in a 6-0 decision at Angel of the Winds Arena. Everett climbed to 29-5-2-1 with the season, while Wenatchee moved to 14-21-1-1 with the loss. The Silvertips were especially stingy on the special teams, going 6-for-6 on the penalty kill and 2-for-4 on the power play to reverse an early run of success for the Wild out of the holiday break.

The Andover, Minnesota product stopped 20 of 21 in the opening stanza, but Jesse Heslop slipped one by with a wrist shot from the right wing on the power play at 6:52. Hunter Rudolph scored his first WHL goal 89 seconds into the second period, punching in a second chance off an initial one-timer from Nolan Chastko.

Everett's power play struck for the second time with five minutes left in the period, when Rylan Gould redirected a shot from Tarin Smith at the front of the net, sending the game to the dressing room at 3-0.

The Silvertips got the latter three goals in the game's final 20 minutes, starting at 3:53, when Luke Vlooswyk turned to toss the puck down the slot and got a tip from Rhys Jamieson in front. At 6:07, Landon DuPont found Mirco Dufour for a backdoor tap-in on the rush and a five-goal margin, and a wrist shot from DuPont after a jog into the right-wing circle with 7:49 to play ended the scoring for the night.

DuPont led the scoring with a goal and two assists, and Smith had three assists for the hosts. Jamieson ended the night with a goal and an assist as well - in all, 12 Everett players posted at least one point, including Vlooswyk, who earned an assist in his Silvertips debut. Raiden LeGall pitched a shutout - the second of his season and third of his WHL career - with 22 saves. Josh Toll and Luka Shcherbyna saw five-game point streaks come to an end for Wenatchee.

The Wild finish their weekend road trip at Portland Sunday afternoon. The opening puck drop at Veterans Memorial Coliseum is slated for 4 p.m., with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+. The Wild will return to home ice next Friday as they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors for their Bleed Blue game, presented by the American Red Cross.

Tickets for Friday's game and all regular-season Wild home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.