Short-Handed Rockets Fall, 4-1, in Kamloops

Published on January 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Owen Hayden

The Kelowna Rockets wrapped up their home-and-home series with the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night, falling 4-1 at the Sandman Centre. In a game that remained tight through two periods, Kamloops pulled away early in the third, capitalizing on special teams and momentum to secure the win.

GAME SUMMARY

Kamloops opened the scoring on the power play midway through the first period, as Tommy Lafreniere (25) finished a passing play at 8:26. The Rockets responded quickly.

Just over three minutes later, Hiroki Gojsic (13) buried a powerplay rebound off a Shane Smith shot to tie the game 1-1 at 11:58. The goal marked Gojsic's team-leading 13th of the season and also earned newly acquired defenseman Keith McInnis his first point as a Rocket.

The remainder of the first and the entire second period featured simple and structured hockey from both sides. Kelowna generated chances but was unable to convert, while Kamloops was kept in check as the game headed to the third period still deadlocked.

The turning point came just 19 seconds into the third.

Nathan Behm (22) scored on the powe play to give Kamloops the lead, and the Blazers never looked back. Ty Bonkowski (7) added an insurance goal at 3:41, and Josh Evaschesen (17) sealed the result late in the frame to make it 4-1.

Despite a strong effort, Kelowna was unable to mount a comeback as Kamloops outshot the Rockets 39-29 on the night.

Kelowna was without eight regular players, including Tij Iginla, Tomas Poletin, and Vojtech Cihar (World Junior Championship), along with Nate Corbet, Peyton Kettles, Gabriel Guilbault, Josh Banini, and Hayden Paupanekis due to injury.

Iginla (Canada) will face Poletin and Cihar (Czechia) in the World Junior semifinal on Sunday.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 29 | Kamloops 39

Power Play: Kelowna 1/2 | Kamloops 2/5

Faceoffs: Kelowna 35 | Kamloops 32

UP NEXT

The Rockets return home on Wednesday, January 7, when they host the Tri-City Americans at Prospera Place. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM, with tickets available now at selectyourtickets.com.

