Chiefs Host Penticton Vees for First Time Ever Saturday Night

Published on January 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Penticton Vees at Numerica Veterans Arena for the first time ever on Saturday night for Jack In The Box Fan Appreciation Night and Pride Night. Spokane has only faced the league's newest team once so far, on the road November 14 when the Chiefs came away with a gritty 4-3 overtime victory.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: Jack In The Box Fan Appreciation Night presented by 103.9 BOB FM and KREM 2.

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.).

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.