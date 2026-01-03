Chiefs Host Penticton Vees for First Time Ever Saturday Night
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Penticton Vees at Numerica Veterans Arena for the first time ever on Saturday night for Jack In The Box Fan Appreciation Night and Pride Night. Spokane has only faced the league's newest team once so far, on the road November 14 when the Chiefs came away with a gritty 4-3 overtime victory.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Jack In The Box Fan Appreciation Night presented by 103.9 BOB FM and KREM 2.
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.).
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
