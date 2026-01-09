Howell, Sparks Expected to Make Chiefs Debut Tonight as Spokane Takes on Victoria
Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road for the weekend for a pair of games against the Victoria Royals. The teams last faced each other on November 22, when the Chiefs came away with a 2-1 win at home. Defenseman Marek Howell and forward Tyus Sparks are expected to make their Chiefs debuts after being acquired from the Vancouver Giants earlier this week in exchange for Mathis Preston and a conditional draft pick.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
