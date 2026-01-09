Game Preview: Game 39 vs. Thunderbirds
Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only meeting between the two clubs this season. Medicine Hat has a record of 1-1-0-1 against Seattle in their last three meetings. Hunter St. Martin (2G), Gavin McKenna (1G, 1A) and Oasiz Wiesblatt (2A) led the team against the Thunderbirds last season with two points each.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 3 @ Seattle 4 (Feb 1 2025) SO
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Seattle
27-6-3-2 15-17-2-2
Central - 1st U.S. - 5th
East - 1st West - 11th
League - 2nd League - 17th
Home - 14-1-1-1 Home - 12-5-2-0
Away - 13-5-2-1 Away - 3-12-0-2
Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 4-4-0-2
Streak - W15 Streak - W1
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Seattle
47-17-3-1 30-33-4-1
Central - 1st U.S. - 5th
East - 1st West - 8th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 18-13-2-1
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 12-20-2-0
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Seattle
Power Play: 31.4% (2nd) Power Play: 18.0% (18th)
Penalty Kill: 80.5% (6th) Penalty Kill: 76.3% (14th)
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1 on Saturday, January 3rd in the Temple Gardens Centre. Tyson Moss (2G) led the team with two points. Liam Ruck, Cam Parr and Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer stopped 19 of 20 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Bryce Pickford & Liam Ruck (53) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.60)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (28) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.899)
Assists - Markus Ruck (42) Wins - Jordan Switzer (17)
PIMs - Cam Parr (64) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+45)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Bryce Pickford - 53 (T-5th)
Liam Ruck - 53 (T-5th)
Markus Ruck - 50 (T-8th)
Jonas Woo - 50 (T-8th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 28 (T-1st)
Assists Markus Ruck - 42 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 33 (T-9th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 12 (T-2nd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 24 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 16 (T-5th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-4th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (T-1st)
First Goals Liam Ruck - 4 (T-5th)
Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-9th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 64 (8th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +45 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +42 (2nd)
Noah Davidson - +26 (T-10th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.60 (T-7th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 17 (1st)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-10th)
Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-10th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Bryce Pickford 13 Game Point Streak - 29 Points
Jonas Woo 13 Game Point Streak - 27 Points
Liam Ruck 11 Game Point Streak - 27 Points
Kade Stengrim 4 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Noah Davidson 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Tyson Moss 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Cam Parr 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Andrew Basha 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Liam Ruck 7 Game Goal Streak - 9 Goals
Noah Davidson 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals
Cam Parr 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Medicine Hat Tigers 15 Game Win Streak
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 48 Career Points
Liam Ruck 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals
Liam Ruck 100 Career Points 96 Career Points
Riley Steen 50 Career Games Played 48 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (2) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Jan 10 7:00PM (MST)
VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 W @ Edmonton - Wed. Jan 14 7:00PM (MST)
@ Red Deer Rebels 8-0 W VS Edmonton - Fri. Jan 16 7:00PM (MST)
VS Red Deer Rebels 7-4 W VS Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 17 7:00PM (MST)
@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1 W VS Calgary - Tue. Jan 20 7:00PM (MST)
