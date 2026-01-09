Game Preview: Game 39 vs. Thunderbirds

Published on January 9, 2026

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only meeting between the two clubs this season. Medicine Hat has a record of 1-1-0-1 against Seattle in their last three meetings. Hunter St. Martin (2G), Gavin McKenna (1G, 1A) and Oasiz Wiesblatt (2A) led the team against the Thunderbirds last season with two points each.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Seattle 4 (Feb 1 2025) SO

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Seattle

27-6-3-2 15-17-2-2

Central - 1st U.S. - 5th

East - 1st West - 11th

League - 2nd League - 17th

Home - 14-1-1-1 Home - 12-5-2-0

Away - 13-5-2-1 Away - 3-12-0-2

Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 4-4-0-2

Streak - W15 Streak - W1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Seattle

47-17-3-1 30-33-4-1

Central - 1st U.S. - 5th

East - 1st West - 8th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 18-13-2-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 12-20-2-0

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Seattle

Power Play: 31.4% (2nd) Power Play: 18.0% (18th)

Penalty Kill: 80.5% (6th) Penalty Kill: 76.3% (14th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1 on Saturday, January 3rd in the Temple Gardens Centre. Tyson Moss (2G) led the team with two points. Liam Ruck, Cam Parr and Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer stopped 19 of 20 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Bryce Pickford & Liam Ruck (53) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.60)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (28) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.899)

Assists - Markus Ruck (42) Wins - Jordan Switzer (17)

PIMs - Cam Parr (64) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+45)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 53 (T-5th)

Liam Ruck - 53 (T-5th)

Markus Ruck - 50 (T-8th)

Jonas Woo - 50 (T-8th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 28 (T-1st)

Assists Markus Ruck - 42 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 33 (T-9th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 12 (T-2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 24 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-5th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-4th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (T-1st)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 4 (T-5th)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-9th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 64 (8th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +45 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +42 (2nd)

Noah Davidson - +26 (T-10th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.60 (T-7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 17 (1st)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-10th)

Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-10th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Bryce Pickford 13 Game Point Streak - 29 Points

Jonas Woo 13 Game Point Streak - 27 Points

Liam Ruck 11 Game Point Streak - 27 Points

Kade Stengrim 4 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Noah Davidson 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Tyson Moss 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Cam Parr 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Andrew Basha 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Liam Ruck 7 Game Goal Streak - 9 Goals

Noah Davidson 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Cam Parr 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Medicine Hat Tigers 15 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Liam Ruck 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Liam Ruck 100 Career Points 96 Career Points

Riley Steen 50 Career Games Played 48 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (2) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Jan 10 7:00PM (MST)

VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 W @ Edmonton - Wed. Jan 14 7:00PM (MST)

@ Red Deer Rebels 8-0 W VS Edmonton - Fri. Jan 16 7:00PM (MST)

VS Red Deer Rebels 7-4 W VS Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 17 7:00PM (MST)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1 W VS Calgary - Tue. Jan 20 7:00PM (MST)







