Oil Kings Re-Assign Hejda to NAX U18 Prep

Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned 2009-born defenceman Matheas Hejda to Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep.

Hejda has played in three games with the Oil Kings this season, earning two shots on goal.

In 17 games with NAX, Hejda has nine points in 17 games.

