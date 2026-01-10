Vees Earn Eighth Straight Win
Penticton Vees News Release
Matteo Danis, Brady Birnie and Jacob Kvasnicka registered multi-point nights guiding the Penticton Vees to a 4-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers at the SOEC.
The Vees climb to 23-9-4-3 on the season with the win, their eighth in a row.
Penticton opened the scoring at 11:54 of the first period, late in a powerplay, as Matteo Danis found the short-side corner for his 17th of the year. That was all the scoring in the opening frame.
The Vees did a great job early in the second period killing off a five-on-three to keep the score 1-0. With just under five minutes to go in the frame Danis made a strong move around the net and found Brady Birnie in front who tucked it home for his 14th of the season making it 2-0 Vees heading into the final period.
The Blazers found their legs in the third.
First, it was Nathan Behm collecting a rebound and batting it home for his 23rd of the year and then Josh Evaschesen knocked a puck out of the air and put it over the pad of AJ Reyelts to even the game 2-2 with 5:33 remaining.
The Vees top line of Jacob Kvasnicka, Ryden Evers and Tristan Petersen gave the Vees back the lead with Petersen jamming a loose puck into the net to make it 3-2.
Kvasnicka beat a Kamloops defender to a loose puck with the Kamloops' net empty and scored to make the final 4-2. For Kvasnicka he now has four straight multi-point games and points in eight straight.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 40
Blazers- 26
Scoring:
Vees- Matteo Danis, Brady Birnie, Tristan Petersen, Jacob Kvasnicka
Blazers- Nathan Behm, Josh Evaschesen
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/2
Blazers- 0/4
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 24/26
Blazers- Logan Edmonstone - 36/39
Up Next: The Vees head to Kamloops Saturday night to finish off a home-and-home with the Blazers. Puck drop is 6:00pm.
