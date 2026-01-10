Americans' comeback falls short in overtime loss to Giants

Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver, B.C. - The Tri-City Americans (20-15-3-0) scored twice in the third period to tie the game but couldn't complete their comeback in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Giants (17-22-1-1) Friday night.

Vancouver struck early when Ryan Lin, who was named captain of the Giants before puck drop, fired a shot on net from the left point and beat Ryan Grout over the glove 2:32 into the game.

Lin then scored a power play goal three minutes later, banking a centering pass off the pad of Grout and into the net from down low to push the lead to 2-0.

Shots read 12 each after the opening 20 minutes with Tri-City trailing 2-0.

Nearly halfway through the second period the Americans got on the board. After a failed clear by the Giants, Crew Martinson chopped the puck down the slot. It was picked up by Cruz Pavao and he tried a shot on goal, but it was deflected off a Giants stick.

The puck slid down to the blocker side of Burke Hood, and right to the tape of Savin Virk who tucked the puck in, picking up his 19th goal of the season to cut the Vancouver lead to 2-1. The goal came on the power play goal.

Unfortunately for Tri-City, Vancouver responded immediately to restore the two-goal lead. Off a faceoff in the Americans zone, defenseman Lance McCloskey fired the puck toward the net from the right circle, sneaking it past Grout for his first career WHL goal. It came just 44 seconds after Virk's goal.

The Americans trailed 3-1 heading into the third with the shots tied at 23.

One minute into the third period Charlie Elick leveled Adam Titlbach in the neutral zone, leading to a fight between him and Brett Olson. Elick was then kicked out of the game and given a five-minute major for checking to the head.

The two teams went to four-on-four because of the fight, and the Americans cut into the lead quickly. Jakub Vanecek took a pass in the slot of the Vancouver zone and pulled the puck to his backhand, beating Hood on the glove side with his sixth of the season 1:39 into the third. Dylan LeBret and Gavin Garland picked up assists.

Tri-City was the better team over the final 20 minutes, and their hard work paid off when they tied the game. Aden Bouchard shot the puck from the left point and it bounced off the leg of Carter Kingerski and in, tying the game with 7:22 left.

In overtime the Giants gained the Americans line before the puck came to Mathis Preston on right win. Vanecek tried to move over to cover him, but was interfered with by Misha Volotovskii.

No penalty was called, and Preston was able to skate toward the net and pull the puck to his backhand, scoring the overtime winner.

Tri-City now heads home to host the Moose Jaw Warriors (15-19-3-1) Saturday night at 6:05.







