Three Oil Kings Powerplay Goals Lead to Win in Saskatoon

Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have won seven in a row after a 3-1 win in Saskatoon over the Blades on Friday night.

Edmonton was able to jump ahead 2-0 in the hockey game, courtesy of a pair of powerplay goals from Max Curran. The first coming just over four minutes into the first period, while the second came just over four minutes into the second. Both were almost identical in their set up as Ethan MacKenzie and Miroslav Holinka both assisted on Curran's 12th and 13th markers of the season.

Saskatoon would get a goal back right before the buzzer in the second frame as Isaac Poll fired a shot from the right boards to make it 2-1.

In the third, yes, you guessed it, another Oil Kings powerplay goal, courtesy of Blake Fiddler this time on a bouncing puck that found it's way over Evan Gardner to make it a 3-1 game.

After that, the Oil Kings locked things down, only giving up five shots in the third period, holding on for the 3-1 win.

The win was the Oil Kings first in Saskatoon in four years, a total of eight games, dating back to New Year's Day 2022.

Parker Snell stopped 19 shots for his 13th win for the Oil Kings. The powerplay was 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Edmonton visits Prince Albert tomorrow night.







