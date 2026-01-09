Hurricanes Announce Resignation of General Manager Peter Anholt

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the resignation of General Manager Peter Anholt, effective immediately.

"After a WHL disciplinary investigation, the Lethbridge Hurricanes have accepted the resignation of General Manager Peter Anholt. It was mutually determined that this is the best path forward following the conclusion of the investigation. The claim alleged Anholt breached the WHL Standard of Conduct with respect to threatening and intimidating language. The Lethbridge Hurricanes will move forward with the highest commitment to fostering a positive player environment." said Hurricanes President of the Board of Directors Doug Paisley.

Senior Advisor Barclay Parneta will assume General Manager duties on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2025- 2026 season.

"The Hurricanes are pleased to move forward with Barclay Parneta as the Interim General Manager for the balance of the 2025-2026 WHL Season. We are confident in Barclay with his extensive experience as a General Manager in our league and are fortunate to h ave already had him on staff as a Senior Advisor with the Hurricanes," added Paisley.

Parneta, 55, was hired by the Hurricanes in August of 2025. The Saskatoon, SK, product spent the previous seven seasons as General Manager of the Vancouver Giants, leading them to a WHL Championship appearance in 2019. His time in the WHL spans 30 years in various roles with the Hurricanes, Giants, Tri-City Americans and Medicine Hat Tigers.

He also spent seven seasons as a scout in the National Hockey League with the St. Louis Blues and Phoenix Coyotes.

The Hurricanes organization will have no further comment at this time.

Lethbridge will return to action on Saturday when they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place at 7:00pm before visiting the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday at 4:00pm. The Hurricanes will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday, January 14th when they host the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm.







