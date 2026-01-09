WHL Statement on Resignation of Peter Anholt

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League released today the following statement regarding the resignation of Peter Anholt, General Manager of the Lethbridge Hurricanes:

The Lethbridge Hurricanes announced today the resignation of Peter Anholt, General Manager, effective immediately, following more than 11 seasons with the Club. Anholt joined the Hurricanes as Assistant General Manager prior to the start of the 2014-15 season, before taking over as General Manager and Head Coach in December 2014.

Barclay Parneta will assume the responsibilities of General Manager of the Lethbridge Hurricanes for the balance of the 2025-26 WHL season.

Anholt's resignation follows the investigation of a historical personal conduct matter. The alleged matter, dating to 2015, involved a verbal interaction with a player that, as described, falls outside of the WHL's Standards of Conduct with respect to threatening and intimidating language.

This follows WHL disciplinary action from November 2025, in which Anholt was suspended and the Lethbridge Hurricanes were fined following a display of intimidating behaviour from Anholt during a post-game address to the team. The WHL was not aware of the allegation from 2015 at the time of the matter from November 2025.

Both claims were filed via the League's 1-800 WHL Respect hotline, and this claim was investigated by the WHL Security Department.

Despite his departure from the organization, Anholt has agreed to participate in counselling, in the spirit of personal betterment. Anholt's counselling will be sponsored by the Hurricanes and WHL.







