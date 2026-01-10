Early Push Sends Warriors to Win over Wild

Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, Was. - The Warriors started their American road trip with a win over the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night.

In a quick first period, Steven Steranka broke open the scoring to tally the first goal of the Warriors' US Division road trip. The Wild responded quickly with a goal from Josh Toll to bring the score even. Late in the period, Connor Schmidt tallied the Warriors' second goal of the game. Twenty seconds later, Ethan Semeniuk notched the Warriors' third goal. The Warriors carried their two-goal lead into the first intermission.

In a special-teams-heavy middle frame, the Wild struck early in the second period to bring themselves back within one. Just before the two-minute mark, Riley Thorpe and Daniel Vaillant were assessed offsetting minor penalties for roughing. Just after the halfway mark, Steven Steranka and Riley Bassen were dealt offsetting minor penalties, also for roughing.

The Warriors took the first power play of the game following a hooking call late in the frame to Wenatchee's Luka Shcherbyna. With 49 seconds remaining in the power play, Pavel McKenzie was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking, and the teams returned to four-on-four action.

18 seconds later, the bad blood between the teams boiled over with a fight between Moose Jaw's Gage Nagel and Wenatchee's Alexandre Andre. Nagel and Andre were assessed a five-minute major and a game-minute misconduct each.

The Warriors started the third period with a one-goal lead. Just before the midway mark, Casey Brown was assessed a minor penalty for slashing, and the Wild had their power play opportunity of the final frame. After being hooked up on a scoring chance while shorthanded, Wenatchee landed back on the penalty kill. The teams played 4 - 4 for 36 seconds before the Warriors had their third power play opportunity.

The Warriors landed back on the penalty kill late following a holding call to veteran defenceman Aiden Ziprick. Back at even strength, Wenatchee pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, and Casey Brown found the empty net to seal the game for the Warriors.

The Warriors went zero for three on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill. Kyle Jones made 39 saves on 41 shots. Across the ice, Tobias Tvrznik made 26 saves on 29 shots.

The Warriors continue their US division road trip tomorrow night against the Tri-City Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.

