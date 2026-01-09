Broncos Release Jackson Gillespie
Broncos Release Jackson Gillespie

Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release


Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have released 2007-born defenceman Jackson Gillespie.

The Broncos thank Jackson for his time and contributions to the organization.

