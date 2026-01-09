Preview: Americans at Giants - January 9, 2026

Published on January 9, 2026

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans battled back over the final 40 minutes, but a 4-0 deficit after one period proved too big a hill to overcome in a 5-2 loss in Kelowna on Wednesday. After a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes of the game, Kelowna rattled off four goals in 7:44 to blow the game open. Crew Martinson and Connor Dale scored for the Americans while Xavier Wendt shut the door after the first period, finishing the game with 32 saves.

VS VANCOUVER: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Americans and Giants in 2025-26. Tri-City has won the first two games, 5-2 at home November 7 and a 4-3 overtime win November 22 in Vancouver. After tonight the two teams won't meet again for nearly two months as the final games comes March 3 at the Toyota Center.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants

Record: 20-15-2-0 Record: 16-22-1-1

Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 10th

Goals for: 109 Goals for: 135

Goals Against: 118 Goals Against: 169

Power Play: 16.2% (18/111) Power Play: 25.4% (33/130)

Penalty Kill: 76.3% (90/118) Penalty Kill: 68.3% (95/139)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (18-21-39) Ryan Lin (9-38-47)

Connor Dale (15-22-37) Mathis Preston (14-18-36)

Gavin Garland (10-22-32) Jacob Oreskovic (8-15-23)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







