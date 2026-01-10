Chiefs Fall, 2-1, to Royals Friday in First of Back-To-Back Contests this Weekend
Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Victoria, B.C. - Despite playing a close game, the Spokane Chiefs ultimately fell 2-1 to the Victoria Royals Friday night in the first of back-to-back contests on the island this weekend.
The Royals outshot the Chiefs 11-5 through the first 20 minutes of play, but Linus Vieillard stood tall in net for Spokane in his first start since returning from the 2026 World Junior Championship (Germany) and kept things tied at 0-0 heading into the first break.
The Chiefs seemed to find their footing in the second, creating more opportunities for themselves but failing to find the twine through eight shots on goal. It was Victoria who finally broke through first with less than two minutes to go in the middle frame, as Heath Nelson capitalized on a power play opportunity to score his 13th goal of the season.
The Royals built on that momentum by scoring another power play goal just 21 seconds into the third period, this time from Reggie Newman.
Overage forward Sam Oremba came up with the answer for Spokane, picking up the puck from Coco Armstrong as he sped through the middle of the ice before sniping the puck to the net for his 14th goal of the season. St. Louis Blues defenseman prospect Will McIsaac also earned an assist on the play.
It wasn't enough, though, as the Chiefs fell 2-1 in the end with Vieillard making some strong saves in the back half of the third to keep things close. Spokane outshot Victoria 28-25 and went 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Chiefs have a chance to flip the script on the Royals as the two clubs face off again in Victoria tomorrow at 4:00 p.m.
