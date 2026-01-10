Broncos Drop 6-1 Decision to Raiders

Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos fell 6-1 to the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre, making the Broncos 0-6 against the Raiders this season.

The opening period was evenly played, with both teams trading chances early. Swift Current generated some dangerous looks and kept pace with the Raiders through much of the frame. Prince Albert opened the scoring on the power play at 15:25, as Daxon Rudolph converted to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. The Raiders held an 11-6 edge in shots in the first.

Swift Current showed a strong start to the second period, controlling play in the opening minutes and keeping Prince Albert contained in its own zone. However, the Raiders regained momentum following a Broncos penalty, and Justice Christensen scored on the power play at 5:10, a goal that stood as the game-winner.

The teams continued to trade play over the next several minutes. While Swift Current didn't generate many scoring chances, they stayed structured defensively and limited Prince Albert's opportunities. At 14:33, the Broncos got on the board when Brendan Rudolph scored his 10th goal of the season and his first as a Bronco, with Hyde Davidson earning the assist to make it 2-1.

Late in the period, Swift Current faced back-to-back 5-on-3 penalty kills, and Prince Albert capitalized. Aiden Oiring scored at 17:33, followed by a power-play goal from Max Heise at 18:07, giving the Raiders a 4-1 lead heading into the third.

In the final period, Swift Current looked to respond, but Prince Albert continued to push offensively and added two more goals to close out the scoring.

Prince Albert outshot Swift Current 40-12, including a 20-4 advantage in the second period. The Broncos went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Raiders converted on 4 of 5 chances. Prince Albert also won the faceoff battle 31-20.

Broncos goaltender Aiden Eskit stopped 34 of 40 shots in the loss.

The Broncos' record now sits at 9-28-2-0. Swift Current returns to action Saturday, Jan. 10, when they host the Red Deer Rebels at the InnovationPlex.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.