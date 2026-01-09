Broncos Add Trae Johnson to Roster
Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have added 2005-born forward Trae Johnson to the roster.
Johnson has spent the 2025-26 season with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL, recording seven goals and 12 assists in 29 games. He brings significant WHL experience, having appeared in more than 250 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Kelowna Rockets, and Lethbridge Hurricanes.
The Broncos are pleased to welcome Trae and his family to Swift Current.
Check out the Swift Current Broncos Statistics
