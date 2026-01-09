Oil Kings Continue Road Trip in Saskatoon

Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings continue a three-game road trip tonight as they visit the Saskatoon Blades.

The Oil Kings are coming off a comeback 6-4 win on Wednesday night against the Swift Current Broncos, their sixth win in a row. They're now 27-7-3-1 on the season and are within just one point of division leading Medicine Hat.

Edmonton will also look to continue scoring as they have in recent games, outscoring their opponents 31-13 over the six-game winning streak, including scoring five or more in five consecutive.

Meanwhile, the Blades are 21-14-2-1 on the season as they sit tied for fourth in the WHL's Eastern Conference as fourth, fifth, and sixth spots are separated by just one point in the standings. The Blades have won four straight games coming out of the Holiday Break, including a 5-1 win over Brandon on Saturday night.

Tonight, will mark the third of four meetings this season between the Oil Kings and the Blades this season with both teams earning one win, each on home ice. Both games have also been separated by just one goal as both teams have scored nine goals. Edmonton is led offensively by Max Curran and Miroslav Holinka in the season series who each have four points.

Puck drop from Saskatoon is at 6 p.m. Mountain Time.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.