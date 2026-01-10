Game Preview: Cougars vs. Silvertips: 0

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars will aim to snap their five-game losing streak when they host the Everett Silvertips at 6:00 pm at the CN Centre.

When: Saturday, January 10

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Cougars Record: 23-14-2-0 (48 Points)

Cougars Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Penticton Vees on Wednesday, January 7

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) (Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Silvertips Record: 29-5-2-1 (61 Points)

Silvertips Last Game: 6-0 Win over the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, January 3

Western Conference: 1st

US Division: 1st

Everett Silvertips Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Gould, Chastko, Shantz

2006-born players (8) - Vaughan, Miettenen, Smith, Heslop, Uyeda, Legall, Miller, Bear

2007-born players (7) - Ament, Schaefer, Vlooswyk, Busch, Kaplan, Vanhanen

2008-born players (3) - Liske, Jamieson, Rudolph

2009-born players (3) - Dufour, Pisani, DuPont

2010-born players (1) - Nicol (AP)

Last Time Out:

The Cougars fell to the Penticton Vees 3-2 at CN Centre on Wednesday.

Kayden Lemire and Brock Souch scored the Cougar goals

Josh Ravensbergen made 27 saves on 30 shots in his first start since Dec. 7 @ VIC

Previous Meetings vs. EVT This Season:

November 7: Led by a four-point night from Kooper Gizowski and an OT winner from Lee Shurgot, the Cougars downed the Silvertips in Everett 5-4 in overtime.

December 19: The Cougars had a 51 save performance from Alexander Levshyn, despite losing 3-2 in Overtime in Everett.

New Guys:

- After acquiring four new players ahead of the trade deadline, it appears that Kaeson Fisher, Koy Funk, Dawson Seitz, and, Tyrone Sobry could all make their Cougars debuts as soon as tonight.

Getting Back to Full Strength:

- After getting back both Josh Ravensbergen and Carson Carels who provided an immediate impact to the Cougar lineup, the Cougars could recieve even more reinforcements as captain Bauer Dumanski nears his first game action since New Years Day.

In Net:

- With two days since their last game, the Cats will have their choice between their dynamic tandem in San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergen and Alexander Levshyn.

- Ravensbergen started the last game on Wednesday where he made 27 saves on 30 shots.

- That was the first game Ravensbergen played since Dec. 7 - he was also with Team Canada at the 2026 World Juniors where he did get any action

- For Levshyn, he has played 9 of the last 10 games for the Cougars. His last win came Dec. 28 vs VIC

On the Other Side:

- The Silvertips enter Prince George with wins in eight of their last ten games.

- The Silvertips own the WHL's least goals allowed with 93.

- All signs point towards the Silvertips finnish forwards in Matias Vanhanen and Seattle Kraken prospect Juliuis Miettenen who were with Team Finland at the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship in Minnesota. The tandem lead all Silvertips in scoring (Miettenen 18G, 24A, 42PTS - Vanhanen 7G, 37A, 44PTS). Carter Bear who played with Team Canada at the World Juniors looks like he will also be in the Everett lineup.

- 16-year-old-sensation Landon DuPont enters tonight with points in 9 of his last 10 games.

WHL Weekly Report (as of Jan. 6)

- Bauer Dumanski - upper body, day-to-day

After Tonight:

- The Cats return to game action on Sunday, January 11th to conclude the season series with the Silvertips in a matinee at 2:00 pm. Following the game will be a post-game skate with the Cougars presented by CIBC.







