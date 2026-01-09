Game Preview: Vees vs Blazers

Published on January 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees return home to kick off a home-and-home with the Kamloops Blazers tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (22-9-4-3) picked up their seventh straight win and swept a two game set with the Cougars in Prince George last time out. Ryden Evers, Tristan Petersen and Diego Johnson scored while Ethan McCallum stopped 28/30 shots he faced for his fifth win in six starts with Penticton.

The Blazers enter Friday's matchup 18-13-3-4 and have won three straight games. Team Canada World Junior's defenceman and Penguins draft pick Harrison Brunicke was reassigned to the Blazers from Pittsburgh and should be in the lineup tonight for the first time this season.

Vees Player to Watch: F Jacob Kvasnicka: Kvasnicka has points in seven straight games (6g, 8a) and is second in rookie scoring in the WHL with 47 points in 36 games this year. He enters tonight with multiple points in four straight games.

Fast Fact: Vees defenceman Charlie Michaud has four assists in six games since joining the team during the Christmas break.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the fourth of six meetings this season between Penticton and Kamloops. The Vees are 1-1-1 against the Blazers. Their next meeting is tomorrow night in Kamloops.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 47 points (19g, 28a)

Ryden Evers- 46 points (23g, 23a)

Brady Birnie- 40 points (13g, 27a)

Brittan Alstead- 34 points (14g, 20a)

Matteo Danis- 31 points (16g, 15a)

Blazers

JP Hurlbert- 61 points (25g, 36a)

Nathan Behm- 55 points (22g, 33a)

Tommy Lafreniere- 47 points (25g, 22a)







