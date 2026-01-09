Warriors Head South to Begin Road Swing

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have embarked on their six-game American road trip that kicks off tonight against the Wenatchee Wild.

In their last game at home before their road trip, the Warriors fell 5-1 to the Medicine Hat Tigers. Colt Carter is credited with the only Warriors goal in the loss; it came late in the first period on the power play. This goal marked Carter's first goal since October 4. Carter has 5 goals and 24 points on the season and leads the Warriors' rookies in points. This brought the team's record to 14-19-3-1.

Warriors' 2025 second-round draft pick, Dylan Mingo, appeared in his first WHL game on Friday, January 2. He came in in relief for starter Kyle Jones in the second period of play. Mingo made 24 saves on 26 shots.

Landen McFadden continues to lead the team with 17 goals and 39 points through 36 games. Closely behind are the Warriors overages led by Pavel McKenzie with 10 goals and 36 points, Aiden Ziprick at nine goals and 33 points, and Ethan Semeniuk, who rounds out the top five with nine goals and 28 points.

The Wenatchee Wild come into the game with a record of 15-21-1-1. Rookie defenceman Josh Toll leads the Wild with two goals and 29 points through 37 games. The Wild are 3-2 through their last five games after picking up a narrow overtime win over the Portland Winterhawks last weekend.

Puck drop is scheduled for 9 pm Saskatchewan time. Follow along with James Gallo on Country 100 starting at 8:40 pm or watch for free on Victory+.







