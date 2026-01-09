Game Day Hub: January 9 vs Kelowna

The Portland Winterhawks are back at the Glass Palace to open a doubleheader weekend against the 2026 Memorial Cup hosts, Kelowna Rockets, tonight at 7 p.m. Celebrate Pride Night with us as local community groups come together to represent Portland through love and inclusion.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Last Time Out

Wenatchee struck first 3:38 into the opening period, but Portland responded as Sam Spehar finished a rebound off a Will McLaughlin point shot to knot the game at one after the first. The Winterhawks took the lead early in the second when Jordan Duguay converted a feed from Alex Weiermair, before the Hawks snapped home a late-period marker to give Portland a 3-2 edge heading into the third.

The Wild tied the game on a power-play goal early in the final frame, and after a scoreless remainder of regulation, the contest went to overtime. Wenatchee ended it 19 seconds into extra time, as Josh Toll scored the winner to hand Portland a 4-3 overtime loss.

Rockets Report

The Winterhawks and Rockets meet tonight for the first of two weekend matchups, with Portland looking to even the season series after Kelowna edged out a 2-1 win at Prospera Place on November 22.

Kelowna enters the weekend with an 18-14-3-2 record and sits seventh in the Western Conference with 40 points, just one behind Portland, as the Rockets look to climb the standings. Despite similar records, Kelowna is gearing up to host the 2026 Memorial Cup and is aiming to build momentum in the second half after a slow start to the season.

Overage forward Shane Smith leads the Rockets with 46 points (20G, 26A) in 42 games, including 23 points since joining Kelowna from Lethbridge in early November.

Pride Night Celebration

The Portland Winterhawks will celebrate Pride Night in partnership with the You Can Play Project, highlighting the organization's commitment to inclusion in hockey. The night will feature local LGBTQ+ community groups throughout the arena, special performances by the Portland Lesbian Choir, a Pride Night merchandise collection, and more as we come together to create a welcoming environment for everyone at the Glass Palace.

Milestone Moment

Winterhawks rookie defenceman Luke Christopherson recorded his first Western Hockey League goal in Saturday's matchup against the Vancouver Giants, scoring a timely equalizer with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation. The Mendota Heights, Minnesota native, who has appeared in 16 games this season and recently returned from injury, also picked up a secondary assist on Reed Brown's opening goal to cap a two-point night for the 16-year-old rookie.

