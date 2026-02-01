Tigers Crush Hurricanes, 8-4

Published on February 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Hurricanes for their fourth of eight matchups this season on Saturday, January 31st in Co-op Place.

Saturday's matchup gave fans everything that they paid for and more from the start with an astonishing seven goals scored in the first period.

Kayden Longley was the first on the board with his ninth of the year to make it 1-0 Lethbridge at 4:33 on the power play.

Kadon McCann responded for the Tigers with his 16th of the year just 37 seconds later at 5:10. Josh Van Mulligen sent a pass to McCann out front from behind the net and McCann put it away to tie the game.

Noah Davidson then potted a beautiful coast-to-coast goal for his 14th tally of the year. After weaving his way through every Hurricanes player, Davidson capped off the rush with a five hole shot that found the back of the net at 7:32 to mkae it 2-1 Tigers.

The Tigers scored their third unanswered goal when Carter Cunningham tipped a wrist shot from Tyson Moss at 8:09 to add to the Tabbies' lead.

The Hurricanes cut the Tigers' lead in half with a goal from Matteo Fabrizi at 8:33 to make it a one goal game.

The line that has produced so much offence for the Tigers lately continued to do so during Saturday's game as Andrew Basha connected with the Ruck brothers for his sixth of the season. Liam Ruck fed his brother Markus Ruck in the slot who sent a pass down to Basha in front. Basha finished the goal with a nice deke in front to make it 4-2 Tigers.

Davidson capped off the first period scoring frenzy with his second of the night at 19:25. Davidson walked into the zone and cut hard left to create space between himself and the defender. A wrist shot from the left circle gave Davidson his 15th of the season and the Tigers a 5-2 lead at the end of the first period.

While the Tigers outshot their opponent 12-10 in the first frame, they widened the spread outshooting their opponent 11-6 in the middle frame.

The second period didn't have quite as many goals as the first but both teams managed to find the back of the net once.

Owen Berge opened up the second period scoring early with the Canes' second power play goal of the night at 1:16.

The Tigers fought hard and were rewarded with a goal at 11:30 that was credited to Liam Ruck. Niilopekka Muhonen threw the puck out front and the Tigers had been good about net front presence all night which finally paid off. The puck bounced off some bodies and found its way into the net for Liam Ruck's 29th of the year.

Medicine Hat continued their offensive push while giving their opponent little room to breath or build momentum in the third period, outshooting them 13-5.

Basha scored his second of the night just 0:41 into the third, once again connecting with the Rucks. Basha took a pass from Liam on the left wall and walked to the slot, sending a backhand shot top shelf for his seventh of the year.

Moss followed up Basha's beautiful backhand goal with one of his own later in the third. After Davidson danced into the zone, Moss caught a pass and sent a backhand top shelf over the goalie's shoulder from the goal line in tight at 9:12.

While the Tigers had a strong third period, Lethbridge did manage to get a chance to add to their score later in the game with a power play opportunity. Easton Daneault capitalized for the Hurricanes for their fourth and final goal of the night at 12:32.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0.0%

PK: 1/4 - 25.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Noah Davidson (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Andrew Basha (2G) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (1G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Josh Van Mulligen

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday, February 4th to take on the Edmonton Oil Kings in Co-op Place.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.