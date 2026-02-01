Game Preview: Vees at Thunderbirds

The Penticton Vees are on the road to wrap up a three-in-three weekend against the Seattle Thunderbirds in Kent, WA. Puck drop is 5:05PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (30-10-4-3) got out to a 4-0 third period lead on the Portland Winterhawks and held on to take a 5-3 win last night. Jacob Kvasnicka, Ryden Evers and Tristan Petersen each had a goal and two assists in the victory and AJ Reyelts stopped 35/38 shots he faced.

The Thunderbirds enter Sunday's matchup 18-22-3-2 on the year. They sit in 10th in the WHL's Western Conference and are currently seven points out of the final playoff spot. Seattle fell 5-1 to Everett at home last night and are 4-5-1-0 in their last 10 contests.

Vees Player to Watch: F Jacob Kvasnicka: Kvasnicka enters the game on a six game point streak. It's his third six or more game streak of the season. Kvasnicka leads all Vees with 64 points this season.

Fast Fact: The Vees are averaging 4.06 goals per game this season which is the second best average in the Western Conference, just behind the Everett Silvertips.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the final meeting between the Vees and Thunderbirds in the regular season. Penticton is 3-0-0-0 against Seattle this season and have outscored them 19-7 in the three games.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 64 points (27g, 37a)

Ryden Evers- 58 points (26g, 32a)

Brady Birnie- 53 points (17g, 36a)

Matteo Danis- 40 points (20g, 20a)

Brittan Alstead- 38 points (15g, 23a)

Thunderbirds

Cameron Schmidt- 72 points (33g, 39a)

Antonio Martorana- 44 points (18g, 26a)

Noah Kosick- 40 points (11g, 29a)







