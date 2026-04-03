Game 5, Round 1 Preview: Vees vs Thunderbirds

Published on April 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 5 of their first round series. A win tonight would advance Penticton to the second round as they enter with a 3-1 series lead. Puck drop is 7:05PM from the SOEC.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

In their first ever WHL playoff game the Vees used a strong penalty kill and solid play from their goaltender AJ Reyelts to guide them to a 3-2 OT victory.

In Game 2, the Vees were dominant from start to finish on their way to a 4-1 win and 2-0 series lead. Jacob Kvasnicka and Tristan Petersen each had a goal and an assist in the Game 2 victory.

In Game 3, the two teams went back-and-forth for much of the night. Penticton would strike twice in the third and hang on to a 4-3 victory.

The Thunderbirds stayed alive in Game 4 scoring the first four goals of the game before hanging on for a 4-3 win. The Vees outshot Seattle 53-20 in the loss.

The Vees penalty kill has gone 13/13 in their four games in the post-season and are the last team in the playoffs not to give up a goal while down a man.

Vees Player to Watch: G AJ Reyelts: Reyelts is expected to get the start in Game 5. He's 3-0 with a 1.93 GAA and .933 save-percentage so far in the playoffs.

Fast Fact: Ryden Evers (57) and Matteo Danis (55) are third and fourth in the post-season in faceoff wins.

2025-26 Playoff Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 6 points (3g, 3a)

Ryden Evers- 5 points (3g, 2a)

Brady Birnie- 3 points (2g, 1a)

Tristan Petersen- 3 points (1g, 2a)

Nolan Stevenson- 3 points (0g, 3a)

Thunderbirds

Joe Gramer- 4 points (2g, 2a)

Noah Kosick- 4 points (1g, 3a)

Cameron Schmidt- 3 points (2g, 1a)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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