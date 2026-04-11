Game 2, Round 2 Preview: Vees vs Cougars

Published on April 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Vees look to even their second round series with the Prince George Cougars at one game apiece tonight at the SOEC. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

Series So Far: The Vees struggled to match the physicality of the Cougars in Game 1 and ultimately fell 4-1 despite outshooting Prince George 35-20. Noah Milford scored his first WHL playoff goal in the Game 1 loss. Ryden Evers had a team-high six shots and went 20/29 in the faceoff dot.

Vees Player to Watch: F Ryden Evers: Evers is second on the team in playoff goals (4) and points (6) and will be a big part of the Vees returning to form if they are going to even the series tonight in Game 2.

Fast Fact: The Vees lost back-to-back games just six times during the regular season but only once did it happen since the Christmas break.

Playoff Leading Scorers

Penticton:

Jacob Kvasnicka - 9 points (5g, 4a)

Ryden Evers - 6 points (4g, 2a)

Louie Wehmann - 4 points (3g, 1a)

Samuel Drancak - 4 points (1g, 3a)

Nolan Stevenson - 4 points (1g 3a)

Cougars:

Brock Souch - 13 points (5g, 8a)

Terik Parascak - 11 points (5g, 6a)

Kooper Gizowski - 10 points (3g, 7a)

Lee Shurgot - 7 points (3g, 4a)

Arsenii Anisimov - 5 points (2g, 3a)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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