Tigers Come Back To Beat Hitmen 4-3, Lead 2-0 In The Series

Published on April 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Hitmen on Saturday, April 11th in Co-op Place as they looked to take a 2-0 series lead after a win in game 1 of round 2 just one night prior.

The Tigers faced some adversity from the Hitmen early in the game as Calgary put up 13 shots in the first period.

Calgary opened the game with back-to-back goals, their first from Caine Wilke at 4:45 and their second from Keaton Jundt at 9:47.

Kadon McCann responded with a rocket of a wrist shot after Bryce Pickford shut down a Calgary breakout attempt and set up McCann at 10:32.

The Hitmen scored one more goal before the end of the first period to regain their two-goal lead. Their third goal of the game came from Ethan Moore on the power play at 12:53.

The next 20 minutes of hockey went well for the orange and black as the Tigers outscored the Hitmen 2-0 in the middle frame and outshot them 10-9.

One of the hottest Tigers as of late, Kade Stengrim, sent a wrist shot with authority after a cross-ice pass from Veeti Väisänen at 4:28.

Jonas Woo tied the game 3-3 with a maximum effort goal at 7:50. Woo muscled his way to the front of the net on a 1-on-1 with the Hitmen defender and put home a backhand shot past Eric Tu for his fourth of the playoffs.

The Hitmen's best chance of the period came right at the buzzer with a 2-on-1 opportunity that was shut down by two huge saves from Jordan Switzer. The teams remained tied 3-3 after two periods.

Both teams made a big push in the third period and had some high-danger opportunities. Calgary narrowly edged out Medicine Hat in the shots department for the final frame of the game 8-7.

Switzer continued to keep the Hitmen at bay and fended off some dangerous plays to prevent them from taking the lead.

Thanks to the support from Switzer, the lone goal scored in the third period from Josh Van Mulligen was enough for the Tigers to complete the comeback and secure the win. After a cross-ice backhand pass from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Van Mulligen fired a perfectly placed wrist shot from the top of the left circle for his first goal of the playoffs at 4:30.

A late push from the Hitmen that had the Tigers on their heels was not enough to beat Switzer or the Tabbies strong defence that kept them to the outside. The Hitmen couldn't net the equalizer and the Tigers secured a 4-3 win to go up 2-0 in the series.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/1 - 0.0%

PK: 1/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jordan Switzer (30SH, 27SV) - Medicine Hat

Ethan Moore (1G, 1A) - Calgary

Kade Stengrim (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Kadon McCann

The Tigers are back in action on Monday, April 13th to take on the Hitmen in the Saddledome for game 3 of the second round. Tune in at victoryplus.com to watch the Tigers for FREE.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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