Vees Fall in Game 2

Published on April 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release









Penticton Vees' Nolan Stevenson battles the Prince George Cougars

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan) Penticton Vees' Nolan Stevenson battles the Prince George Cougars(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan)

Penticton, BC - The Prince George Cougars took a 2-0 series lead on Saturday night with a 6-2 victory at the SOEC.

Prince Goerge took early momentum with two shorthanded goals in the first period off the sticks of Terik Parascak and Tyrone Sobry.

The Cougars would add a powerplay goal and a late goal five-on-five to make it 4-0 after the opening 20.

Dawson Seitz picked up his first of the playoffs which was the lone goal in the second making it 5-0.

After the Cougars made it 6-0, the Vees found the back of the net as Chase Valliant made a great pass from behind the net to Louie Wehmann who buried his fourth of the playoffs.

Brady Birnie added a late marker to make the final 6-2.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 42

Cougars- 25

Scoring:

Vees- Louie Wehmann, Brady Birnie

Cougars- Tarek Parascak (2), Tyrone Sobry, Jett Lajoie (2), Dawson Seitz

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/3

Cougars- 2/4

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 7/11, Ethan McCallum - 12/14

Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 40/42

Up Next: The two teams head Prince George for games three and four starting Tuesday at 7:00PM.

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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