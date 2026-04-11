Prince George Strikes First with 4-1 Victory over Penticton

Published on April 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Prince George Cougars struck first in the Western Conference Semifinal with a convincing 4-1 win over the Penticton Vees on Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Terik Parascak led the Prince George offence with two goals and an assist, while Jett Lajoie and Lee Shurgot also found the back of the net. Josh Ravensbergen turned aside 34 shots in another stellar performance. The Cougars were perfect on special teams, going 1-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Post-Game Audio with Associate Coach Jim Playfair

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/04/11032813/postgame-apr-10.mp3

Prince George opened the scoring in the first period thanks to relentless forechecking that forced a turnover. The Cougars capitalized when Jett Lajoie buried his first goal of the 2026 playoffs at 8:23 to make it 1-0. Physical play and structured defending helped the visitors carry that lead through 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Cougars doubled their advantage on the power play. Kooper Gizowski delivered a remarkable pass from the right circle to Parascak at the goal line, and Parascak slid home his fourth of the postseason at 19:47. Despite a push from Penticton, the Cougars' defensive unit and Ravensbergen stood firm to preserve the 2-0 lead after two periods.

Prince George extended the lead early in the third. Just 43 seconds into the frame, Aiden Foster drove the puck to the net, and after a bouncing attempt, Lee Shurgot found the loose puck in the blue paint and tapped in his third of the playoffs to make it 3-0.

Midway through the period, Penticton went to the power play and pulled goaltender Andrew Reyelts in search of momentum, but the Cougars remained composed and limited quality chances. With the net empty, Parascak sealed the game by firing the puck from inside his own blue line into the empty net to give Prince George a 4-0 lead.

Noah Milford scored for Penticton in the final minute to make it 4-1, but it was too little, too late as the Cougars claimed a 1-0 series lead on the road.

Next up is Game 2 on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The series then shifts to the CN Centre for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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