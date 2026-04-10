Game Preview: Round 2, Game 1 at PEN

Published on April 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Prince George Cougars and Penticton Vees will begin their Western Conference Semi-Final tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

When: Friday, April 10

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (2) - Hajt, Wotherspoon

Penticton Vees Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (4) - Stevenson, Danis, Evers, Birnie

2006-born players (12) - Alstead, Tastad, Drancak, Reyelts, McCallum, Wehmann, Valiant, Pederson, Petersen, Michaud, Johnson, Weber

2007-born players (3) - Stone, Norrie, Kvasnicka

2008-born players (4) - Burick, Milford, Alger-East, DeMars

Round 1:

The Cougars showcased their ability to win in various ways during their six-game opening-round victory over the Spokane Chiefs.

Josh Ravensbergen was stellar, Brock Souch finished tied for third among all Round 1 skaters with 11 points, while Kooper Gizowski and Terik Parascak owned with eight points each.

The Cats power-play operated at an incredible rate, compiling nine goals on 17 opportunities which ranks first in the WHL (52.9%)

With the victory, Prince George punched their ticket to the Western Conference Semi-Final for the third time in the last four seasons.

"It was a hard series that had a little bit of everything," said GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb. "Winning that series in six certainly wasn't easy."

Against the Vees:

The Cougars defeated the Vees in the last meeting between the two clubs back at CN Centre in March which saw Brock Souch score the OT winner.

Souch leads all Cougars in scoring against Penticton with eight

In terms of special teams in the season series, the Cougars were 5/19, while the penalty-kill was 4/15

"We're excited," said defenceman Carson Carels. "We have played some great hockey lately and we know we are going to have to turn it up a notch. We just need to keep focusing on our game and improve day-by-day and we can't wait to get the second round going."

In Goal:

San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergen owned a marvellous first-round, which saw him go 4-1-1.

Ravensbergen owned two starts which saw him make 40 plus saves

In Ravensbergen's playoff career in the WHL, he owns 15 victories

The North Vancouver, BC product was named a nominee for the WHL Goaltender of the Year

On the Other Side:

The Penticton Vees enter Round 2 off the heels of a five-game series win over the Seattle Thunderbirds

New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka paced the Vees in points with nine (5-4-9)

Penticton's power-play through their first five games is operating at 26.3% (5-19) while the Penalty-Kill is currently 13/14 which is first in the WHL

Goaltender Andrew Reyelts won all four games for Penticton in the first round

Reyelts was named a nominee for the WHL goaltender of the Year

Where to Watch Every Road Playoff Game:

You can watch every Cougars road playoff game for FREE on Victory +. You can also listen live on 94.3 The Goat. The pre-game show begins at 6:30 with play-by-play at 7:00 pm.

What's Next After This Game:

Next Game: Saturday, April 11 | Round 2, Game 2 at Penticton | 7:00 p.m. | South Okanagan Events Centre

Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 14 | Round 2, Game 3 vs. Penticton | 7:00 p.m. | CN Centre | TICKETS







Western Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

Game Preview: Round 2, Game 1 at PEN - Prince George Cougars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.