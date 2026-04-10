Game Preview: Round 2 - Game 1 VS Hitmen

Published on April 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers and Hitmen faced off eight times in the regular season. Medicine Hat had a 7-1-0-0 against their Central Division rivals this year. Markus Ruck (3G, 11A) led the team with 14 points.

2025-26 Season Series:

Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Feb 28 2026) Calgary 6 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 22 2025) SO

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 2 (Feb 27 2026) OT Medicine Hat 6 @ Calgary 2 (Nov 19 2025)

Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Jan 20 2026) Medicine Hat 2 @ Calgary 4 (Oct 10 2025)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 2 (Nov 23 2025) OT Calgary 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Oct 4 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

50-10-5-3 38-21-8-1

Central - 1st Central - 3rd

East - 2nd East - 4th

League - 3rd League - 8th

Home - 28-3-2-1 Home - 20-10-4-0

Away - 22-7-3-2 Away - 18-11-4-1

Round 2 Schedule:

Game 1 - Calgary @ Medicine Hat - Friday, April 10 (7:00pm MT)

Game 2 - Calgary @ Medicine Hat - Saturday, April 11 (7:00pm MT)

Game 3 - Medicine Hat @ Calgary - Monday, April 13 (7:00pm MT)

Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Calgary - Wednesday, April 15 (7:00pm MT)

Game 5 - Calgary @ Medicine Hat - Friday, April 17 (6:00pm MT)*

Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Calgary - Sunday, April 19 (4:00pm MT)*

Game 7 - Calgary @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, April 21 (7:00pm MT)*

*If necessary

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Pats 5-4 in overtime on Saturday, April 4th in Co-op Place to advance to the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs. Cam Parr (1G) scored the overtime winner 0:51 into the extra period. Liam Ruck, Bryce Pickford, Andrew Basha, and Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer stopped 17 of 21 shots faced.

Special Teams (Playoffs):

Medicine Hat Calgary

Power Play: 22.7% (9th) Power Play: 14.3% (12th)

Penalty Kill: 90.5% (2nd) Penalty Kill: 90.0% (3rd)

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Andrew Basha (9) GAA - Carter Casey (2.00)

Goals - Four Players Tied (3) Save % - Carter Casey (.933)

Assists - Andrew Basha & Markus Ruck (6) Wins - Jordan Switzer (3)

PIMs - Kadon McCann (13)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+8)

League Top 10s (Playoffs):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Andrew Basha - 9 (T-5th)

Assists Andrew Basha - 6 (T-2nd)

Markus Ruck - 6 (T-2nd)

Power Play Goals Andrew Basha - 2 (T-3rd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 5 (T-1st)

Andrew Basha - 3 (T-5th)

Game Winning Goals Jonas Woo - 1 (T-4th)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-4th)

Liam Ruck - 1 (T-4th)

Cam Parr - 1 (T-4th)

First Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 1 (T-10th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-10th)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)

Andrew Basha - 1 (T-2nd)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-2nd)

Penalty Minutes Kadon McCann - 13 (T-6th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +8 (T-3rd)

Goals Against Average (Qualified Goalies) Jordan Switzer - 2.75 (T-9th)

Wins (Qualified Goalies) Jordan Switzer - 3 (8th)

Roaring Runs (Playoffs):

Player Name Streak

Andrew Basha 5 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

Markus Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Jonas Woo 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Noah Davidson 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Noah Davidson 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Medicine Hat Calgary

Power Play: 32.2% (1st) Power Play: 31.7% (2nd)

Penalty Kill: 78.6% (11th) Penalty Kill: 79.2% (9th)

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (108) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.85)

Goals - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (45) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.889)

Assists - Markus Ruck (87) Wins - Jordan Switzer (30)

PIMs - Cam Parr (102) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+63)

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Markus Ruck - 108 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 104 (2nd)

Jonas Woo - 86 (T-10th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 45 (T-2nd)

Liam Ruck - 45 (T-2nd)

Assists Markus Ruck - 87 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 59 (5th)

Jonas Woo - 57 (6th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-3rd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 38 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 23 (T-7th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-8th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 10 (T-3rd)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-3rd)

Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-8th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 102 (T-9th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +63 (2nd)

Bryce Pickford - +55 (7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 30 (3rd)

Roster Makeup: 26 Players - 15 Forwards - 8 Defence - 3 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Christie, Warrener

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (8) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha, Luke Ruptash

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey, Luke Warrener

British Columbia (5) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen, Cash Christie

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Regina Pats 5-4 OTW VS Calgary Hitmen - Saturday, April 11 7:00pm MT

@ Regina Pats 4-2 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Monday, April 13th 7:00pm MT

@ Regina Pats 8-2 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Wednesday, April 15th 7:00pm MT

VS Regina Pats 4-2 L *VS Calgary Hitmen - Friday, April 17th 6:00pm MT

VS Regina Pats 6-2 W *@ Calgary Hitmen - Sunday, April 19th 4:00pm MT

*If necessary







Western Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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