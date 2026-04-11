Pickford OT Winner Gives Tigers 1-0 Series Lead
Published on April 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Hitmen for their first game of round two on Friday, April 10th in Co-op Place. Medicine Hat had a 7-1-0-0 record against Calgary in the regular season.
Both teams were left off the scoresheet through the first 20 minutes of play as they spent the first period feeling each other out.
Calgary outshot Medicine Hat 6-5 and while the goalies weren't busy in the first frame they came up big when it counted.
The first period set a physical tone that gave fans an idea of what to expect from the rest of the game.
Fans were on the edge of their seats during the second period as the action picked up as both teams tried get on the board.
The Tigers thought they were the first on the board after Kade Stengrim jammed home a rebound kicked out by Eric Tu, but after further review the goal was called off due to a hand pass from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll. The game stayed stagnant at 0-0.
Medicine Hat wanted that goal back and continued their offensive pressure on the Hitmen, outshooting them 14-9 in the middle frame.
Yaroslav Bryzgalov had a high-danger chance in the slot and sent a rocket of a wrist shot towards the Calgary net, but the puck rang off of the crossbar.
The relentless offensive pressure from the Tabbies paid off as Stengrim redeemed his called off goal earlier with a late tally at 18:53. Jonas Woo followed up a rebound the net and chopped it out front to Stengrim who buried the puck and secure a good hockey goal to make it 1-0 Tigers.
Just 0:46 later the Hitmen tied the game back at 1-1 with a goal from Kale Dach just before the period ended.
The Hitmen wasted no time taking away the Tigers lead, and Bryce Pickford wasted no time getting it back at the start of the third period. Pickford walked through Calgary's defenders from the left wall and fired a wrist shot from the high slot to restore the Tigers lead at 1:41 on the power play.
While the Tigers offensive pressure had the Hitmen on their heels, Calgary turned the tables on Medicine Hat late in the third. The Hitmen forced overtime with an Ethan Moore goal at 11:39 in the third period.
The Tigers posted a staggering 15 shots on goal in the overtime period to the Hitmen's six and had plenty of high danger chances.
With exactly 1:00 remaining in the first overtime period, Pickford one-timed a centering pass from Bryzgalov after they were both digging at a loose puck in the crease. Co-op Place erupted at the long-awaited game winner and the Tigers took a 1-0 series lead.
Special Teams:
PP: 1/3 - 33.3%
PK: 2/2 - 100.0%
Stringam Law Three Stars:
Bryce Pickford (2G, OT GWG) - Medicine Hat
Carter Casey (29SH, 27SV) - Medicine Hat
Eric Tu (43SH, 40SV) - Calgary
Supplement King Hardest Worker:
Veeti Väisänen
The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, April 11th in Co-op Place to take on the Hitmen for game two of round two. Tickets are available at Tixx.ca or at the door.
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