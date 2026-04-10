Game 1, Round 2 Preview: Vees vs Cougars

Published on April 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees kick off their Round 2 series with the Prince George Cougars tonight from the SOEC. Puck drop is 7:00PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees used their depth and smothering play in the offensive zone to dispatch the Seattle Thunderbirds in five games. The Vees hit the 40+ shot mark in all but one game in the series. Penticton went 3-0 at home and 1-1 on the road in the opening series.

The Cougars took down the Spokane Chiefs in six games in the first round. They used a dominating powerplay to go 52.9% striking on nine of 17 opportunities in the opening round, guiding them to the first round series victory.

Vees Player to Watch: F Jacob Kvasnicka: The Vees forward continued on from his dominating regular season registering nine points (five goals and four assists) in five games in Penticton's first round meeting with the Thunderbirds.

Fast Fact: Brady Birnie will play in his 20th career WHL playoff game tonight. He has six goals and four assists in his 19 post-season games.

Head to Head: The Vees defeated the Cougars in five of six regular season contests. Penticton outscored the Cougars by a 25-15 margin but three of the six games were decided by one goal including two going to overtime. Each team won one game in extra time.

Playoff Leading Scorers

Penticton:

Jacob Kvasnicka - 9 points (5g, 4a)

Ryden Evers - 6 points (4g, 2a)

Louie Wehmann - 4 points (3g, 1a)

Samuel Drancak - 4 points (1g, 3a)

Nolan Stevenson - 4 points (1g 3a)

Cougars:

Brock Souch - 11 points (5g, 6a)

Kooper Gizowski - 8 points (3g, 5a)

Terik Parascak - 8 points (3g, 5a)

Arsenii Anisimov - 5 points (2g, 3a)

Lee Shurgot - 5 points (2g, 3a)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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