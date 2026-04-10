Aasman, Anholt Named to World Under-18 Championship Canadian Coaching Staff

Published on April 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club are proud to announce that Hockey Canada has named head coach Matt Anholt and assistant coach Ryan Aasman to the coaching staff of Canada's Men's hockey team for the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

Anholt, 31, will serve as an Assistant Coach for the World U18 Championship. He will represent Hockey Canada for the third time, first at the U18 level. He has previously represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2024 and 2025 serving as an Assistant Coach in both tournaments. In 2025, Anholt helped lead Canada Red to a Silver medal in Truro, Nova Scotia.

The Prince Albert, SK, product was named the Hurricanes head coach on June 25, 2025. Anholt has been a member of the 'Canes coaching staff for the past eight seasons, serving in various roles including Skills Coach, Assistant Coach, Associate Head Coach and Assistant General Manager. He led Lethbridge to a record of 17-47-3-1 in his first season as Head Coach during the 2025-2026 regular season and has amassed a record of 22-51-3-1 record as Hurricanes bench boss.

"We want to sincerely congratulate both Matt and Ryan on being selection to represent Canada at the U18 World Championships. This is an outstanding and well-earned opportunity and to be a part of Team Canada at this level speaks volumes about the reputation they've built and the trajectory they are on in our game," said Hurricanes Interim General Manager Barclay Parneta who has also represented Hockey Canada at various levels during his career.

Aasman, 34, will also serve as a Video Coach for the World U18 Championship. He will represent Hockey Canada for the second time after first serving as a Video Coach for Canada Red at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley, British Columbia, where he captured a Silver medal. He also worked as a camp coach at the 2025 U17 development camp in Calgary.

The Medicine Hat, AB, was originally hired by the Hurricanes as a Video Coach prior to the 2021-2022 season. Aasman has spent the last five seasons with the 'Canes with the last four as an Assistant Coach. Prior to joining the Hurricanes, he served as the head coach of the Calgary Northstars U18 AAA team after one year with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Grande Prairie Storm where he served as Interim Head Coach.

"We are incredibly proud of both Matt and Ryan and know that they will not only contribute to Canada's success, but also return with invaluable experience, knowledge and perspective that will have a direct and lasting impact on the continued growth and development of the Lethbridge Hurricanes," added Parneta.

Anholt and Aasman will serve on the Canadian coaching staff under to former St. Lous Blues head coach Drew Bannister who will serve as head coach. Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Mark O'Leary and Kamloops Blazers goaltending coach Dan De Palma have also been named to the staff. In addition, Red Deer Rebels athletic therapist Terence Robertson will serve on the staff. Canada will look for their third-straight gold medal at the World U18 Championship having won the tournament in 2024 and 2025. Since it's inception in 1999, Canada has won the World U18 Championship on six occasions (2003, 2008, 2013, 2021, 2024 and 2025).

The 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championships will take place in Trencin and Bratislava, Slovakia beginning on Wednesday, April 22nd running through until Sunday, May 2nd.

Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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