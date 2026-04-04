Oil Kings Fall to Blades in Game Five

Published on April 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are down to their final strike after a 4-2 loss to the Saskatoon Blades on Friday night at Rogers Place.

It was another back-and-forth game in what's a back-and-forth series as Edmonton opened the scoring for the second consecutive games. This time, it was Miroslav Holinka who fired one home on a partial break to make it 1-0. However, Saskatoon scored twice in short order to make it 2-1 as Zach Olsen's first of the playoffs with under two minutes to play in the first, and then Hunter Laing almost two minutes into the second period.

The Oil Kings responded 90 seconds later from Kayden Stroeder to tie the game once again. But with just under 10 minutes to play in second, Hayden Harsanyi gave the Blades the 3-2 lead, a lead they would hold on to for the remainder of the game.

Edmonton would push late in the contest, but could not get the equalizer as Tyler Parr notched an empty net marker with 10 seconds to go in the game.

The Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-3 in the game and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. Ethan Simcoe made 34 saves in the game for the Oil Kings, a new playoff career-high.

Game six of the series goes at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Saskatoon.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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