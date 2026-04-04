Vees Advance to Round 2 with Game 5 Win
Published on April 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Penticton, BC - The Vees controlled from start to finish on Friday night at the SOEC on their way to a 6-3 victory. Penticton wins the series 4-1.
Ryden Evers got the game started, jamming home a puck from the high-slot, to make it 1-0 with his fourth of the post-season.
After the Thunderbirds tied the game, Louie Wehmann made a great individual effort up the ice finishing on the backhand to make the score 2-1 after the first period.
The Vees added to their lead in the middle frame with Nolan Stevenson sneaking a shot through from the point for his first WHL playoff goal.
Wehmann added his second of the night on the powerplay to make the score 4-1 heading into the third period.
Jacob Kvasnicka was taken down on a breakaway leading to a penalty shot. The Vees forward made a great move and finished it off to make the score 5-1.
Seattle answered with two goals of their own but Kvasnicka found the empty net late to make the final score 6-3.
The Vees will wait until the Prince George vs Spokane series wraps up to find out their opponent for Round 2.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 35
Thunderbirds- 31
Scoring:
Vees- Ryden Evers, Louie Wehmann (2), Nolan Stevenson, Jacob Kvasnicka (2)
Thunderbirds- Cameron Schmidt, Tai Riley, Coster Dunn
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/4
Thunderbirds- 1/1
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 28/31
Thunderbirds- Marek Sklenicka - 29/34
Up Next: The Vees will play either Prince George or Kelowna in Round 2 based on the end of the Cougars vs Spokane series.
Images from this story
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Penticton Vees' Louie Wehmann
(Cherie Morgan)
Western Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026
- Vees Advance to Round 2 with Game 5 Win - Penticton Vees
- Oil Kings Fall to Blades in Game Five - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game 5, Round 1 Preview: Vees vs Thunderbirds - Penticton Vees
- Oil Kings and Blades Now Involved in Best-Of-Three Series - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Silvertips Complete Sweep with 6-3 Comeback in Portland - Everett Silvertips
- Prince George Cougars Provide Medical Update on Townes Kozicky Following Game 5 Incident - Prince George Cougars
- Chase Harrington Ties Game Late, Wins It in Overtime to Send Series to Game 6 - Spokane Chiefs
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