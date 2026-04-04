Vees Advance to Round 2 with Game 5 Win

Published on April 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release









Penticton Vees' Louie Wehmann

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan) Penticton Vees' Louie Wehmann(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan)

Penticton, BC - The Vees controlled from start to finish on Friday night at the SOEC on their way to a 6-3 victory. Penticton wins the series 4-1.

Ryden Evers got the game started, jamming home a puck from the high-slot, to make it 1-0 with his fourth of the post-season.

After the Thunderbirds tied the game, Louie Wehmann made a great individual effort up the ice finishing on the backhand to make the score 2-1 after the first period.

The Vees added to their lead in the middle frame with Nolan Stevenson sneaking a shot through from the point for his first WHL playoff goal.

Wehmann added his second of the night on the powerplay to make the score 4-1 heading into the third period.

Jacob Kvasnicka was taken down on a breakaway leading to a penalty shot. The Vees forward made a great move and finished it off to make the score 5-1.

Seattle answered with two goals of their own but Kvasnicka found the empty net late to make the final score 6-3.

The Vees will wait until the Prince George vs Spokane series wraps up to find out their opponent for Round 2.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 35

Thunderbirds- 31

Scoring:

Vees- Ryden Evers, Louie Wehmann (2), Nolan Stevenson, Jacob Kvasnicka (2)

Thunderbirds- Cameron Schmidt, Tai Riley, Coster Dunn

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/4

Thunderbirds- 1/1

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 28/31

Thunderbirds- Marek Sklenicka - 29/34

Up Next: The Vees will play either Prince George or Kelowna in Round 2 based on the end of the Cougars vs Spokane series.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.