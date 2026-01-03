Game Day Hub: January 3 vs Vancouver

Published on January 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks take the ice at the Glass Palace tonight for the second of their three-in-three weekend, as they host the Vancouver Giants at 6 p.m.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, January 9 - Pride Night - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, January 10 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 30-21 - BUY TICKETS

Monday, January 19 - Tommy Palooza and Mascot Mayhem - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

Wenatchee jumped out to a fast start with three straight goals, including two on the power play from Caelan Joudrey, to take early control on home ice. Portland responded with a Ryan Miller tally and later a goal from Alex Weiermair, but the Wild restored their three-goal cushion twice and carried a 5-2 lead into the second intermission. Wenatchee added another on a third-period breakaway, and the Winterhawks were unable to rally, falling 6-2 on Friday night.

Giants at a Glance

The Winterhawks and Giants meet for the third time this season and the second time in Portland, as the Hawks look to build on their winning record against Vancouver, entering tonight 2-1 in the season series. The last time the Giants visited the Rose City, Ryan Miller recorded a two-goal performance, including the game-winner, to lift Portland to a 4-2 victory at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Vancouver enters tonight with a 16-21-1-1 record and sits 10th in the Western Conference with 34 points in a tightly contested playoff race. The Giants are led by Vancouver Canucks seventh overall pick Cameron Schmidt, who tops the team with 55 points (25G, 30A) and ranks second in the league in points and fourth in goals through 38 games.

Milestone Moment

Winterhawks rookie goaltender Tyler DiCarlo made his debut in Wenatchee last night, entering at the start of the third period in relief of Cruz Chase and stopping four of five shots.

DiCarlo, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, joins the Winterhawks from Team Alaska 16U AAA. The 2009-born netminder has appeared in 21 games this season, posting a 2.41 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. DiCarlo was selected 20th overall in the first round of the 2024 U.S. Priority Draft and appeared in three preseason games for the Winterhawks in September.

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on sale NOW for the 2025-26 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

