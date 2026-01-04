Tigers Beat Warriors, 5-1, for 15th Straight
Published on January 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers wrapped up their regular season series against the Moose Jaw Warriors with their fourth meeting of the year on Saturday, January 3rd. The Tigers had won all three previous meetings this season, with the most recent being a 6-3 win on Friday, January 2nd in Co-op Place.
In their last matchup just one night prior, Moose Jaw's third period was their strongest of the game and they carried their energy into the first period of Saturday's game.
Both teams matched each other on the scoreboard and in the shots on goal department. After the first period, the teams were tied 1-1 and shots were 11-11.
Liam Ruck opened the game's scoring with his 20th of the season at 6:37. A pass down low from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll gave Ruck the opportunity for a wraparound to make it 1-0 Tigers.
The Warriors tied the game at one with a power play goal from Colt Carter just before the end of the first at 19:48.
Into the second period, the Tigers took the lead back early with Cam Parr's second goal in as many games. Parr capitalized on a 2-on-1 break with Carter Cunningham for his third of the season at 2:25 to make it 2-1 Tigers.
The Tigers extended their lead before the halfway point of the game with Tyson Moss's sixth tally of the season at 6:46. Moss sent a wrist shot from the point through traffic to make it 3-1 Tigers.
Medicine Hat outshot Moose Jaw with a staggering 12 shots in the second frame to their four.
The scoring train kept rolling into the third period for the Tigers as Noah Davidson scored his 12th of the season at 5:41. Captain Bryce Pickford had the puck on a string and maintained possession under immense pressure to make a pass to Davidson. Davidson capped off the sequence by side-stepping a defender and sending a wrister from the slot into the net to make it 4-1 Tigers.
Moss scored his second of the night and made it four straight unanswered goals from the Tigers at 8:21. Moss had the puck at the top of the zone on the power play, faked an initial wrist shot, then finally picked his lane and made it 5-1 Tigers.
The Tigers finished the night with 36 shots to Moose Jaw's 20. Jordan Switzer stopped 19 of 20 shots faced.
Special Teams:
PP: 1/3 - 33.3%
PK: 3/4 - 75.0%
Stringam Law Three Stars:
Tyson Moss (2G) - Medicine Hat
Cam Parr (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat
Bryce Pickford (1A) - Medicine Hat
Supplement King Hardest Worker:
Ethan Neutens
The Tigers are back in action on Friday, January 9th to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in Co-op Place. Tickets are available at the door or Tixx.ca.
