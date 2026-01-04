Bryce Pickford Named Labels Player of the Month for December

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers announced Bryce Pickford as the Labels Player of the Month prior to their game on Friday, January 2nd. Pickford was presented with a suit courtesy of Labels for Men ahead of the matchup with the Moose Jaw Warriors in Co-op Place.

Pickford led the team with 14 goals and eight assists for 22 points and a plus-15 rating in nine games during the month of December. The Chauvin, Alberta native now sits first in the league for goals scored with 28 on the season, and fourth in the league for points with 53. Pickford started the month of the December with five straight multi-goal games and five straight game winning goals.

After being selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round (81st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-1, right-handed D-man has not only had a stellar personal campaign this year, but has etched his name in the Medicine Hat Tigers History books. His 28 goals is the second most goals score by a Tigers defenceman in a season, sitting behind Kris Russell who currently holds the record with 32 goals in 2006-07. Pickford's incredible play led to him signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, December 24th.

The two-time WHL champion has not only emerged as one of the best D-men in the league, but one of the best players overall. His phenomenal play has been impossible to ignore up to this point, and has been instrumental to the team's current 15-game win streak that has them sitting second in the league standings.







