Silvertips Kick off 2026 with 6-0 Shutout over Wenatchee

Published on January 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips started off their 2026 on the highest of highs, blanking the Wenatchee Wild 6-0 at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night.

Jesse Heslop opened the scoring 6:52 into play, wiring a powerplay wrist shot home for his eighth goal of the season. Hunter Rudolph backhanded a rebound in 1:29 into the second period, his first career Western Hockey League goal. Rylan Gould would follow up with a powerplay deflection 14:00 into the second, snapping a seven-game goalless skid.

Rhys Jamieson contributed his ninth goal of the season 3:53 into the third period, tipping a shot from newcomer Luke Vloostwyk for a 4-0 Silvertip lead. Moments later, Mirco Dufour crashed the net and capitalized on a Landon DuPont feed for his second goal of the year at 6:07. DuPont capped off the scoring 12:10 into the third, rifling a snapshot for his ninth goal of the year.

DuPont finished the evening with a goal and two assists. Tarin Smith contributed three helpers on the night. Raiden LeGall turned aside all 22 shots for his second shutout of the season.

"We got off to a hot start and kept applying pressure all night," commented Vlooswyk after the game. "I'm still getting used to things here, but I'm so proud to be a Silvertip and I'm just excited for what's to come.

"[Tonight] was a much better performance all-around," noted head coach Steve Hamilton, referring to the team's previous 5-2 loss against the Winterhawks on New Year's Eve. "Nobody liked the feeling leaving Portland after that disaster. Guys were good tonight, they were dialed in. You could tell at warmup, you could tell before the game, guys were ready."

