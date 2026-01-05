Oil Kings Top Line Combines for Nine Points in Win over Seattle

January 4, 2026

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are now winners of five straight games after a 5-3 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday afternoon in a spirited affair.

The two clubs combined for 11 powerplay opportunities in the game, and it was the Oil Kings who struck first as Miroslav Holinka notched his 22nd of the year to make it 1-0 just about five minutes into the game. Sawyer Mayes responded for Seattle about three minutes later as Sawyer Mayes capitalized on a broken play to tie the game.

Edmonton grabbed two more goals late in the first, the first from Josh Lee with just under seven minutes to play in the period. Then, Miroslav Holinka scored shorthanded with under four minutes to play in the first frame. It was his third shorthanded goal of the season.

Lukas Sawchyn made it 4-1 Edmonton about seven minutes into the second period, but the Thunderbirds wouldn't go down without a fight. Coster Dunn and Antonio Martorana each scored in the second for the Thunderbirds to bring the game to 4-3, but that's as close as Seattle would get as the Oil Kings locked things down in the third.

Ethan Simcoe stopped all 10 shots he faced for the Oil Kings in the third period, including a few high danger chances on a later Seattle powerplay.

Gavin Hodnett added an empty net goal to add on to the Oil Kings top lines dominance as he, Miroslav Holinka, and Lukas Sawchyn combined for four goals and five assists in the victory.

The Oil Kings were 1-for-6 on the powerplay and 4-for-5 on the afternoon. Edmonton improves to 26-7-3-1 on the season and will head on a three-game road swing this week to Saskatchewan.







